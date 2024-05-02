The CNN network correspondent Frederik Pleitgen arrived in Iran and received a rare look at Western media tools from the Iranian Air Force base, where he also documented missiles that were fired into Israeli territory.

The tour was conducted in the presence of Revolutionary Guards who showed him ballistic missiles and drones, including the Shahed drone that was supplied to Russia, a fact denied by Iran.

One of the Revolutionary Guards claimed that Iran has additional undisclosed weapons.

In response, the Ukrainian ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, said: "We need to say clearly and loudly - Iran together with North Korea use this evil not only to attack Ukrainians, we have seen that Iran uses this technology against Israel as well, we need to stop them."