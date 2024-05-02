Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump says he has changed his mind regarding a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it's going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea," Trump said in an interview with TIME Magazine.

The former President explained: "Children grow up and they're taught to hate Jewish people at a level that nobody thought was possible. And I had a friend, a very good friend, Sheldon Adelson, who felt that it was impossible to make a deal because the level of hatred was so great. And I think it was much more so on one side than the other, but the level of hatred of Jewish people was so great and taught from the time they were in kindergarten and before."

He adds that he disagreed with what Adelson told him, "but so far, he hasn’t been wrong."

When asked if he thinks it would be better if National Unity Chairman Minister Benny Gantz would be Prime Minister during his second term instead of Netanyahu, Trump answered: "I think Benny Gantz is good, but I'm not prepared to say that. I haven't spoken to him about it. But you have some very good people that I've gotten to know in Israel that could do a good job."

Asked if he would join Israel in a war against Iran he said: "I have been very loyal to Israel, more loyal than any other president. I've done more for Israel than any other president. Yeah, I will protect Israel."