Harsh remarks by the UN Secretary-General against Israel during the war in Gaza raise concerns that for the first time, Israel will be included on the "blacklist" of countries that harm children in conflict zones, as reported by Yediot Aharonot.

According to reports, next month a report written by the UN envoy for children and war zones is to be published. Israel is working to persuade the UN to change several posts of the document's first draft.

Israel was to have been negatively cited in the same report last year but was kept out by the efforts of ambassador Gilad Erdan.

Inclusion in the report does not immediately result in sanctions or other steps, but including Israel in the list might give an opening to promote boycotts, including in the commercial sector.