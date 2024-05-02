Two neo-Nazis verbally attacked a Jewish man in the Biesdorf quarter of Berlin and performed a Nazi salute in front of him as a tribute to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The incident occurred several days ago when the Jewish man, 46, was walking along one of the promenades in the city.

Two men approached him, verbally abused him and teased him about his Jewish identity. The local police spokesman said that the two "performed a Nazi salute as a tribute to Hitler in front of the Jewish man."

A few minutes later, several passers-by who noticed what was happening prevented the two from continuing their exploits and called the local police.

The police are seeking information from eyewitnesses who were present at the scene.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the number of antisemitic crimes in Germany has risen sharply. The Federal Criminal Police Office said late last year it recorded more than 1,100 antisemitic offenses up to December 21.

In one incident, a synagogue in the German capital of Berlin was firebombed by two assailants. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

In late October, police in the western German city of Essen arrested a man who plotted to attack a pro-Israel demonstration.

On New Year’s Eve, a Berlin memorial to the Jewish children rescued from the Nazis was vandalized, including with images of a mosque.

In February, a 23-year-old pro-Palestinian Arab student beat a 30-year-old Jewish student in Berlin during an argument about the Middle East conflict, causing the 30-year-old to require hospitalization.