Police officers of the New York Police Department have restored order on the CUNY City College of New York campus after it had been overrun by anti-Israel protesters.

CUNY officials said they asked the New York Police Department for assistance in clearing protesters, including a "large crowd" of people who had marched from Columbia University to City College.

Approximately 300 were arrested overnight at CCNY and Columbia after the NYPD was called on to clear out anti-Israel protesters who had been occupying the campuses. According to numbers given to NBC News by the NYPD, police arrested 230 people at Columbia, and the rest were arrested at CCNY.

After clearing out protesters from CCNY, police officers tore down a Palestinian flag hung on a flagpole on campus and replaced it with an American flag.

“An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted City College NY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

The anti-Israel protest encampments that began at Columbia University have spread to campuses across the country. Overnight at UCLA in California, counterprotesters clashed with anti-Israel demonstrators, with the former attempting to dismantle the protest encampment.