IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated overnight (Tuesday) to arrest nine wanted suspects in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In the village of Duma in the Binyamin Regional Brigade's jurisdiction, the forces arrested three suspects and seized weapons. In al-Fawwar, in the Yehuda Brigade's jurisdiction, many suspects were questioned and weapons were seized.

In the villages of Ein A'rik in Efraim, Dheisha in the Eztion jurisdiction, and Um-Alsharayet in Binyamin, three additional suspects were arrested. In the areas of Ein al-Sultan and Aqabat Jaber in the Jordan Valley, the soldiers arrested three suspects.

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF soldiers detonated an explosive device after it was thrown by terrorists at an Israeli vehicle near the village of Azzoun in the Efraim Brigade region, no one was injured and no damage was caused. IDF forces continue to search for the terrorists.

The arrested suspects and the seized weapons were taken for further processing by the security forces, no Israeli forces were harmed.

Since the war began Israel has arrested 3,850 wanted suspects from around Judea and Samaria, 1,650 of them belonged to Hamas.