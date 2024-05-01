The Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court has ordered that Sabah Haniyeh, sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, be released to house arrest, despite the fact that she was indicted for security crimes.

Haniyeh was indicted last month on crimes of incitement and identifying with a terrorist organization.

According to the indictment, on October 9, Haniyeh sent dozens of contacts, including her terrorist brother, WhatsApp messages that included words of praise, sympathy, and encouragement for the actions of Hamas and its part in the mass atrocities committed on October 7.

Among other things, she wrote in Arabic praise for Hamas terrorists and prayers for their victory.

Haniyeh called on Allah to "scatter" and "destroy" Hamas's enemies by "cutting off their lives" and forcing them to "be busy with their corpses."

In another post, she wrote, "O God, count them in number and kill them and do not leave any of them."

The next day, and a few days afterwards, she sent a message in WhatsApp groups, saying, "Hey guys. Anyone who can send this prayer to all the names on your list, it really helps destroy the enemy, this prayer for one time. 'O God, disperse them and separate them and make them busy with their destruction, and destroy their buildings and change their situation, and bring their end closer, and cut off their lives, and let them be busy with their corpses, and make their most precious be bereaved."

"O God, count them by number and kill them, and do not leave even one of them; O God, O God, act for their slaughter and distance us from their evil; O God of the gods, create the reasons. Prepare for us, from our commandments, health; O God You are great, You are great, they cannot stand before You. God, pray for Mohammed and the nation of Mohammed, let them not stop before You.