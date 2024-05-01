Shaked, brother of Master Sergeant (res.) Ido Aviv, who was killed by IDF friendly fire in the center of the Gaza Strip, spoke to Radio 103FM on Wednesday and said that he would be happy to meet the soldier who fired the tank.

He added that, "They told us that the tank personnel saw movement in one of the buildings, thought it was the enemy and fired at them. I reacted very badly to this information, but then I realized that I can't be angry with the soldier who did this – I'm sure he's also suffering excruciating pain right now, just like us."

Shaked also said: "At first I was furious, because it seemed like a waste to me to lose a brother for nothing. He seemed to be a person who was resilient to everything, that's how I saw him, but apparently it wasn’t up to him."

"Ido was one of the most admired surfers out there, I have always looked up to him. He is our eldest brother, and I am the youngest brother – there are three of us. Ido traveled the world for almost a year, he went everywhere. He was a humble person, who lived his life quietly."

When asked if he would like to meet the soldier who accidentally killed his brother, Shaked responded: "I would love to meet him, because I'm sure it is very difficult for him. I want us to hurt together, but I don't know if it will work out."

In the same incident, 37 year old Master Sergeant Kalkidan Meharim from Petach Tikva, a soldier in the 223rd Battalion, Carmeli Brigade, was also killed.

An IDF investigation revealed that a tank commander suspected that there were terrorists in the building and fired a tank shell, killing the two soldiers and wounding several others.