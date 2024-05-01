תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday night, IAF fighter planes attacked Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including lookout posts and terror infrastructure in the Khiam and Kfarkela areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IDF struck terror infrastructure and a Hezbollah military structure in Bleida in southern Lebanon, along with terror infrastructure and lookout posts in the Odaisseh and Meiss El Jabal areas in southern Lebanon.

Also on Tuesday night, two men arrived at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, after suffering light injuries from the blast of antitank fire towards northern Israel.

The injured are residents of the Arab towns of Shibli–Umm al-Ghanam and Arraba in northern Israel. The two, who work on chicken trucks, were in the Ramot Naftali area for work purposes. They were outside the truck when it sustained a direct strike.

Following their arrival at the hospital, the two were examined and released home.