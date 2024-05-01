New documentation from October 7 of the Air Force UAV squadron sent to the Gaza Strip reveals the huge number of terrorists that entered Israel on the day of the massacre.

Squadron 200, the squadron of UAV aircraft, was sent at 7:45 am up to the surrounding skies. Lt. Col. Y., the squadron commander, told Channel 12 News: "We sent off planes that had malfunctions – planes that should not have been in the air. But, at 7:30 that morning, with the little information we had, we did not understand what was going on, and these planes took off."

"We spoke on the phone with an official from the security forces who told us that there were enemy forces in the area of ​​Kibbutz Mefalsim. He could not tell us where and how many – he said that they had advance forces there, but we understood that these were not advance forces," he added.

The documentation shows the moment when the forces had difficulty identifying whether an armed group was in fact a group of terrorists, or IDF forces.

"They yelled at us, 'Don't shoot,' but I raised my voice and simply said, ‘Shoot now,’" Lt. Col. Y. related.