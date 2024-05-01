President Biden is considering offering Palestinians a permanent safe haven and the opportunity to flee war-torn Gaza, with various benefits that could eventually lead to permanent residency and possible US citizenship, as reported by CBS News, based on information from various federal government documents.

This offer refers only to certain Palestinians who have immediate family members who are US citizens or permanent residents, or those who have American relatives.

Reports say that the plan would need to be coordinated with Egypt, which would have to accommodate these people during the screening process, but so far has refused to welcome large numbers of refugees from Gaza.

While the eligible population is expected to be relatively small, and the process would involve a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings, this plan could offer a lifeline to some Palestinians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war.