חסימת משאיות בסיוע במעבר אלנבי צו 9

Activists from the Tzav 9 organization arrived overnight Tuesday, shortly after midnight, and blocked the Allenby Crossing for the movement of aid trucks that are supposed to cross from Jordan to the Gaza Strip.

The activists were able to reach the crossing shortly after the IDF declared part of Highway 90 and the Allenby Crossing a closed military zone.

Shlomo Sarid, a reservist who left Gaza and took part in the blockade, said, "We are here, at the Allenby Crossing, in the middle of the night, to stop aid to Hamas. To show that we sympathize with our brothers who are kidnapped in Gaza."

He added that "the little we can do to promote their release and put pressure on Hamas, we are doing here now. Just as they do not receive humanitarian aid, we cannot transfer aid that goes directly to Hamas."