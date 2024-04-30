A Jewish law student at the University of California, Berkeley was punched in the face by an anti-Israel protester who was apparently serving as a "security guard" for the protesters.

In a video posted to social media by The Jewish News of Northern California editor Gabe Stutman, the student, Noah Cohen, was accosted by the female "guard" while he was attempting to film the anti-Israel protests on campus.

The woman asked Cohen, “Where you headed, man?"

Cohen replied, “Jay, you can’t do this."

The woman then said, "Yes, I absolutely can.”

When Cohen said he would go to the police, the woman ran at him and attempted to grab him, ignoring his warnings not to touch him.

Cohen then appeared to stumble back and said that she just punched him in the face.

According to Stutman, the woman who assaulted Cohen did not seem to be a student or professor at the university and was older than the students.

Cohen told Stutman that the protests are peaceful "until you don't comply."

"And if someone wanted to walk into the entrance of California Hall with an Israeli flag on their back, it definitely would not be peaceful," Cohen said.

The university administration and police are aware of the incident and are investigating it.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof told the New York Post that a criminal investigation has been opened.

The assault at UC Berkeley comes as a pro-Israel protester was assaulted and threatened with a taser at another University of California campus, UCLA.

Anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University, where the current wave of protests began two weeks ago, broke into a building on campus this morning, Hamilton Hall, and unfurled a large sign with the word "intifada."

The protest at Columbia University was condemned today by White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates and White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Bates said that President Joe Biden "condemns the use of the term ‘intifada,’ as he has the other tragic and dangerous hate speech displayed in recent days."

“President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful. Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong. And hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America,” Bates said.

Kirby, meanwhile, said that the protester's actions do "not comport with the idea of peaceful protest."

UC Berkeley has been the site of violence by anti-Israel protesters even before the current wave of protests began two weeks ago. In February, Jewish students were forced to evacuate a theater on-campus as a mob of anti-Israel protestors violently stormed a pro-Israel event.

Several hundred protestors chanted “Intifada! Intifada!” while banging on the doors of the Zellerbach Playhouse. A glass door was shattered by the protestors and multiple students were injured during the incident, including a young woman who was hurt while attempting to hold a door shut while the protestors attempted to break in.

Security guards ordered the event attendees to evacuate via underground tunnels out of the building for their own safety.