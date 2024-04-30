A pro-Israel counter-protester was assaulted and threatened with a taser by anti-Israel protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Footage posted to social media on Monday shows a woman assaulting a man carrying a sign and attempting to grab the sign from him. The woman knocked the man's hat off as a witness yelled "assault!"

According to Cam Higby, who filmed the incident, campus security personnel stood mere fee from the incident, but did not intervene until a taser was used. Instead, bystanders attempted to stop the assault as other anti-Israel activists joined in.

Another woman succeeded in grabbing the sign from the man as the first woman pulled out a taser. Someone yelled "taser!" as she walked towards the man whom she had just assaulted, pointing at him.

The woman who initiated the assault and drew the taser was then detained by campus security. It is unclear if she was charged with a crime.

Also on Monday, a sword was found on the campus grounds, and a woman told Fox 11 that she had been injured in clashes between anti-Israel and pro-Israel protesters.

“What’s more frightening than the hate I saw in their eyes is the lawlessness," the woman said of the anti-Israel crowd.

A man was detained while walking his dog on suspicion that he brought the sword that was found nearby.