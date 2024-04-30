UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini submitted a request to enter Israel and Gaza but was refused by Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, according to Kan News.

Intelligence data on Hamas operatives and their connection to UNRWA show that one out of five UNRWA employees is a member of Hamas. Close to 9,500 UNWRA employees, of the organization's 12,000 employees in the Gaza Strip, are connected to Hamas in one way or another.

A demonstration was held on Tuesday by activists of the "Im Tirtzu" movement and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King outside the UNRWA offices in Jerusalem, protesting against the Israeli government which still allows the organization to have its headquarters in the capital.

About 100 activists participated in the demonstration, calling on the government and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to expel UNRWA offices from the city.

The demonstrators emphasized the involvement of UNRWA activists in the October 7th massacre, emphasizing that UNRWA has three offices in Jerusalem, and each of them should be closed and expelled from the city.

They also called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to win the war in Gaza by taking more decisive action, including immediately entering Rafah, in order to achieve complete victory, eliminate all terrorists and free all hostages.