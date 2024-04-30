US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed at Ben Gurion Airport this evening Tuesday) for his visit to Israel.

This is Blinken's third stop in his current trip to the Middle East. He visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan earlier this week.

The Secretary of State is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tomorrow (Wednesday). The two are expected to discuss efforts to secure a deal in which Hamas would release some of the hostages it currently holds in exchange for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza, and Israel's plans to launch a military operation in Rafah, Hamas's last stronghold in Gaza.