The streaming network Apple TV has decided to ban the broadcast of the third season of the Kan 11 channel espionage drama "Tehran," starring actress Niv Sultan – until the end of the war.

According to Kan, the broadcasting of the third season of "Tehran" was postponed by agreement between the parties, following the outbreak of the war in Gaza, as reported by Israel Hayom.

Kan representatives are in continuous contact with Apple TV representatives regarding setting a new date for the broadcast. A decision has not yet been made for a fourth season for the series.

House star, Hugh Laurie, has joined the third season of the successful series and is expected to play alongside Sultan in the role of a nuclear inspector.

The series won an award for the best drama series at the International Emmy Awards – an unprecedented achievement for an Israeli original drama.

The series was broadcast for the first time in the summer of 2020, and its plot takes place in the capital of Iran, as part of a secret Mossad mission to prepare for an attack by the Israeli Air Force on Iranian nuclear facilities.