אוגדה 98 ואוגדה 162 נערכות להמשך המלחמה ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the 162nd Division and the 98th Division are operating to strengthen their readiness for continued combat in the Gaza Strip. The divisions have been enhancing readiness and holding situational assessments, and conducted learning sessions to draw lessons from the combat so far.

The 162nd Division, which exited the Gaza Strip last week after half a year of intense combat in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, and the 98th Division, which finished its extended combat of over four months of ground operations in Khan Yunis, have completed the processes of combat procedures and approval of plans for continued combat in the Gaza Strip.

The headquarters of the divisions and the brigades, and the reservists held professional learning days at all operational levels, and conducted command discussions about the continuation of their mission.

תיעוד מהיערכות כוחות אוגדה 98 להמשך המלחמה ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Furthermore, command-level exercises were conducted to learn lessons and improve effectiveness on the battlefield.

As part of the combat management procedure, the Technology and Maintenance teams of the Technological and Logistics Directorate within the divisions performed a variety of procedures for all armored vehicles to enhance their readiness for continued combat. Since the beginning of the combat, the Technology and Maintenance personnel have restored the readiness of combat vehicles that were damaged and continue with intense efforts to restore the readiness of the vehicles, even while under fire.

The commanders of the divisions have completed the approval of plans for upcoming missions and are now continuing to enhance readiness in all areas and in training.