Eli Tsives, a Jewish student at UCLA, was denied entry to his campus by a line of protesters wearing Palestinian Authority flags and scarves on Monday.

The incident took place in front of a campus security officer, who did not act despite Eli displaying his student ID to prove his right to enter.

The protesters refused to move aside and commented only that they would not engage him in conversation.

"This is our campus. We pay tuition, we deserve to be here. This could be over in a second, but you guys are promoting aggression," Eli told the protesters.

In a separate incident on UCLA campus, a pro-Israel protester was attacked by a pro-Palestinian protester with an electroshock device.