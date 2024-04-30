Kobi Samerano, the father of murdered hostage Yonatan Mordechai Samerano, who was murdered and abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, criticized the prisoner exchange agreement proposed by Egypt.

"A plan orchestrated to vilify and blame the unsympathetic government that was chosen," Samarno described in a post he wrote on Facebook. He added: "Before you yell to release hundreds or thousands, just think about which one of the terrorists you'll meet in the next attack that the Nazi will commit either to me or one of you."

He added that "2/3 of the Strip has undergone a cleanup of 80-90%. Now let's reduce the criticism about moving north, which will transfer more terrorists and perhaps even hostages, and all the work of the IDF and our soldiers' intense dedication will be in vain."

According to him, "This deal is reckless and will not include everyone." The father called for "going into Rafah and continue eliminating one terrorist after another until they beg for a deal."

"There are people who prefer to exploit our sorrow, the families, in the name of Bibi-hatred and not really for the hostages or the good of our country, the state that we will also need to live in peace the day after without trickles or infiltrations from this cursed place - Gaza. We should not award the Nazis. Certainly, the end of each of them must be a bullet in the head," he concluded.