תיעוד: צה"ל תקף עמדת שיגור ממנה זוהה ירי לשדרות צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday, a launch from northern Gaza was identified crossing into the area of the city of Sderot and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Shortly afterward, IAF fighter jets struck operational tunnel shafts, an anti-tank missile launch post and terror infrastructure in the area from which the launch was identified in northern Gaza.

Throughout the past day, IDF fighter jets struck a number of terror targets in the central Gaza Strip, including a terrorist cell and a weapons storage facility, in the area where IDF ground troops are operating.

On Monday, launches were fired at IDF troops in the central Gaza strip. No injuries were reported. The troops identified numerous terrorists at the location from which the launches were fired and IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists.

During operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, two terrorists were identified advancing toward the troops in the area, and an IDF aircraft quickly struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In an additional strike, a terrorist was identified observing the troops from a military structure in the area. IAF fighter jets struck the structure and eliminated the terrorist.