Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to stop, for now, the plans to conduct a military operation in Rafah, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The decision follows increasing international pressure to prevent Israel from carrying out a military operation in southern Gaza, as well as attempts by mediators to achieve a new agreement for a prisoner swap and ceasefire.

According to the reports, a date for the operation's start has been set twice, but Netanyahu delayed it. At the same time, if the efforts to achieve a deal fail, the operation will begin soon thereafter.

Netanyahu's office denied a previous report that the Rafah operation was delayed, saying that it is "false."

Recent reports said that among Israel's compromises in the most recent proposal for an agreement is withdrawal of IDF forces from the Netzarim Corridor. At the same time, following US President Joe Biden's most recent conversation with Netanyahu, it was clarified that the US veto on a Rafah operation still stands.