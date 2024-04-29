The US State Department this evening (Monday) accused five IDF units of committing significant violations of human rights prior to the outbreak of the current war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel made the accusation in remarks to reporters today. According to Patel, "four of these units have effectively remediated violations" to the American government's satisfaction.

The fifth unit, the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, has been the center of controversy in recent weeks as the Biden Administration considered imposing sanctions on the battalion.

“We continue to be in consultations and engagements with the government of Israel,” Patel said. “They have submitted additional information as it pertains to that unit, and we’re continuing to have those conversations.”

He added that Israel does not receive "special treatment" from the US when it comes to human rights violations and is held to the same standard America holds all other countries to.

Patel also noted that none of the incidents in question occurred in Gaza and all occurred long before the outbreak of the current war.