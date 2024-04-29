Two IDF soldiers fell in a battle in the Gaza Strip today (Monday), it was cleared for publication this evening.

Master Sergeant (res.) Ido Aviv, 28, a resident of Carmiel and a soldier in Battalion 9232, fell in battle in central Gaza. He was posthumously promoted.

In addition, Master Sergeant (res.) Kalkidan Meharim, 37, a resident of Petach Tikva and a soldier in Battalion 223 of the Carmeli Brigade, fell in battle in central Gaza today.

The families of the soldiers have been notified.

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the battle in which Sergeants Aviv and Mehar were killed. The wounded soldier was evacuated to the hospital.