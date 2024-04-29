A delegation of Hamas representatives is expected to arrive Monday evening in Cairo, as part of the renewed efforts to achieve a prisoner swap and ceasefire in Gaza.

An Israeli source told The New York Times that in the first stage of the deal includes a humanitarian agreement which would see the release of about 33 hostages - women, children, the ailing, the "mentally harmed," and the elderly - in exchange for a temporary ceasefire and the release of convicted terrorists currently serving sentences in Israel.

Israel has significantly compromised on its demands, and the current deal is based on Hamas' previous response, which rejected out of hand all Israeli offers, in an "outrageous" fashion. At that time, Hamas said that it could not release 40 live hostages in the "humanitarian" categories.

A source also told CNN that there would be one day of ceasefire for every hostage released in the deal.

According to the Times, in the second stage of the deal, there will be negotiations regarding the end of the war, in exchange for the release of the rest of the hostages. An Egyptian source told AP that there is "Israeli willingness" to discuss, during the second stage, a complete ceasefire. The Egyptian source told AP that in the second stage, "senior" terrorist will also be released, and the rebuilding of Gaza will begin.