Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, attacked the Egyptian outline for a deal to release the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire that would prevent Israeli military entry into Rafah.

Smotrich spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu in a videotaped message and said, "Mr. Prime Minister, all Egyptian mediation agreements that ended previous “rounds” of violence, leaving Hamas alive and kicking and enabling it to strengthen itself again and again, and massacre Israeli citizens in a way that has not happened since the Holocaust, is exactly what you have led to in the last two decades, and that is exactly, but exactly, what we have all promised not to do again."

"Agreeing to the Egyptian deal is a humiliating surrender and existential danger. this deal grants victory to the Nazis despite the sacrifice of the hundreds of heroic IDF soldiers who fell in battle, it imposes a death sentence on the hostages who are not included in the deal, and above all – it poses an immediate existential danger to the State of Israel," Smotrich stated.

He threatened the government’s integrity. "If you decide to wave a white flag and retract the order to immediately occupy Rafah, to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and restoring security to the residents of the south and the citizens of Israel and returning all our abducted brothers and sisters to their homes – your government will have no right to exist."

"This is a critical moment for the people of Israel. The decision is in your hands. Take strength and courage from the story of the Exodus from Egypt and from Jewish history. From Moses and Nachshon ben Aminadav that tonight, 3,365 years ago, stood at the Red Sea, overcame the weaknesses that were displayed by parts of the nation, and determined the history of the Jewish people. Speak to the people of Israel and tell them to go to Rafah now. Go with all their might. Maybe now is the time for you, Mr. Prime Minister, to show your strength," concluded Minister Smotrich.

Earlier today, the leading Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that in recent days the US and Egypt have increased the pressure on Hamas to agree to a deal to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire - to prevent Israeli military entry into Rafah.

According to the report, the Egyptian mediators made it clear to Hamas that this was the best deal they could get, and if it was not met, Israel would be able to enter Rafah legally.

It was also reported that Egypt would try to arrange a phased deal so that in its first phase, hostages would be released in exchange for a ceasefire – and issues such as the cessation of hostilities or the control of Gaza on the day after, would be postponed to a second phase and be discussed later on.

Journalist Barak Ravid reported last night that the new proposal for a deal includes significant concessions on Israel's part, including an implied willingness to discuss ending the war, which has been included in a deal for the first time.

Among others, Hamas was offered: consent to the full return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, withdrawal of the IDF from the corridor that crosses Gaza, and, as mentioned, consent to a permanent cease-fire in the future.

An official who is in the know of the details of the negotiations said that the proposal includes the release of 33 hostages, including women, soldiers, the elderly, and the wounded, and on the other side, hundreds of terrorists found guilty of murder. According to the source, the duration of the ceasefire according to this deal would depend on the number of hostages to be released.