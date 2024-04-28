פעילות חטיבת ׳כרמלי׳ במרחב מסדרון מרכז הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the last week, the 'Yiftah' and 'Carmeli' reservist combat teams entered the Gaza Strip and were given responsibility over the area of ​​the Central Gaza Strip Corridor under the command of the 99th Division.

The troops, in cooperation with additional engineering forces and soldiers from the Multidimensional Unit, are conducting targeted raids to eliminate terrorists and to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The operations are taking place while protecting the area of ​​the Central Gaza Strip Corridor and while taking steps to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid.

הערכת המצב עם הכוחות הלוחמים בשטח עם האלוף פינקלמן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Last Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, and the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Barak Hiram, held a situational assessment with the soldiers in the field. As part of the situational assessment, they discussed the activity in the area and approved operational plans moving forward.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

