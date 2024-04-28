The United Kingdom is considering sending troops to assist in the distribution of humanitarian aid being landed on the Gaza coast.

According to BBC, the USA continues to refuse to land any forces on the coast, but British troops could be tasked to drive trucks from the seaborne pier established by the USA to facilitate the transfer of the aid to the coast.

If assigned to this task, British troops would face a significantly greater risk of attack by Hamas, Israel, or US forces operating in the area. Both Israel and the US have given their assurance of taking steps to avoid further attacks on humanitarian workers. Israel in particular has committed to securing the area and providing logistical support.

None of the governments involved in the plan have so far commented on the report beyond confirming that the third party would have to be a nation, not a private military contractor.