During the Passover holiday, the IDF attacked approximately 270 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including more than 20 rocket batteries aimed at Israel.

In the attacks carried out in cooperation between the Fire Control Center and the Intelligence Center of the Southern Command and the Air Force, the rocket launch sites were destroyed.

Furthermore, the IDF, in cooperation with the ISA, attacked a launch site set up in the humanitarian space in the south of the Strip, by means of an Air Force aircraft.

The launch position was attacked before it was fired from to the territory of Israel. Before the attack, the IDF claims to have allowed civilians to leave the area.

In addition, after the bombardment carried out by the terrorist organizations Hamas and the Islamic Jihad during the holiday towards several areas around Gaza including Sderot and Zikim, the IDF attacked positions and launch sites from which the launches were carried out.