A source in Israel criticized the US government today (Sunday) for not taking a clear stance against the idea of issuing international arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Chief of Staff Herzi Levi.

According to a source who spoke with the Jerusalem Post, the International Criminal Court in The Hague will not issue such arrest warrants without overt or covert support from the US.

"Where is US President Joe Biden? Why is he silent when Israel could be under threat?" the source wondered.

Earlier, Channel 12 reported that in Israel preparations are being made to issue arrest warrants against the three senior Israeli officials this week, a move considered very unusual in the international scene which in recent years has been adopted against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu published a post on the social network X in which he wrote: "Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by The Hague to undermine its fundamental right to defend itself".

"The threat against IDF soldiers and Israeli public officials, the sole democracy in the Middle East and the only Jewish state in the world, is outrageous. We will not surrender to it".