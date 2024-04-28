Rabbi Yerachmiel Weiss, the former head of the Jerusalem Yeshiva for Young Men (Yeshil"tz), was saved from an attack after he accidentally drove into Qalandia.

"I entered Qalandia by mistake. When I tried to make a U-turn, I couldn't because traffic was very dense. Two guys on a motorcycle started chasing me and shouting 'Jew'," recalls Rabbi Weiss in a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"They tried to arouse the public, but it didn't really interest them. They hit my car, broke my mirror, and dented the body. We tried to find someone to come help us, either from the IDF or the Israel Police. Luckily, there was one good Arab who saw what was happening - I opened the window for him, he instructed me how to get out, and told me to follow him. We drove for a quarter of an hour before finally reaching the Hisma checkpoint by a different exit.''

Rabbi Weiss explains how the mistake happened. "My navigation app indicated to take a left turn where I should have gone straight. By the time it displayed an alert that the road was off-limits to Israelis, I had no space to turn, and was already driving into Qalandia.''