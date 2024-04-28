An IDF soldier was lightly wounded in a barrage launched from Lebanon towards the north last night.

The soldier was taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed where he underwent tests in the emergency room and was treated by an orthopedist. He was later released from the hospital.

During the barrage, 26 rockets were fired at the Meron and Bar Yochai areas and crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Some of the rockets fell in open areas and some were intercepted. In addition to the soldier who was wounded, a 12-year-old girl had to be treated for anxiety.

Sirens were heard in Safsufa, the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, Or HaGanuz, Meron, and Bar Yochai.

Media outlets in Lebanon reported that the IDF responded by attacking terrorist targets in the town of Maroun El Ras.