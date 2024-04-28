Dr. Aaron Lernerheads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations.



It is "tough love," not hate. Sure.



The Biden team is convinced that the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders will herald a utopian peace.



And yet, despite all the former Prime Ministers, Defense Ministers, Mossad and Shabak heads, as well as Haaretz columnists, who share their conviction that such a fantastic peace is just a White House Lawn signing ceremony away, the Israelis in power don't agree.

Tough luck.



The Biden team is convinced that these Israelis simply don't know what's good for them.



The Biden team knows the score. Sure they do.



They know that the Jordanians, Egyptians, Saudis, and Abraham Accord partners also think that a sovereign Palestinian state would not bring utopian peace - or any other kind of peace.



The Jordanian monarchy, with a Palestinian Arab majority in their country, doesn't want a sovereign launching pad next to it for a revolt.



The Egyptians, saved from radical Islam by a military takeover, have no interest in a sovereign Palestinian Arab state which could ally with the Muslim Brotherhood. All Egypt wants right now is to prevent a huge influx of Gazans into the already unstable Sinai.



The Saudis and Abraham Accord partners don't want the instability that a sovereign Palestinian Arab state could inject into the region.



Even the Syrians, who consider Israel and Jordan to be part of "Greater Syria," don't see a sovereign Palestinian state as a goal but at most an intermediate step towards restoring "Bilad al-Sham."



But the Biden team is convinced that it knows better.



So, the Biden team thinks it is time for tough love.



The Biden team is concerned that there is no telling what Israel may do in the wake of a successful operation in Rafah.



The Jewish State might even actually carry out the operation it has been practicing for so many years to wipe out the medium and long-range rockets and missiles Hezbollah has deployed in Lebanon. Its children might be safe, its northern residents might go back home.



Those Hezbollah rockets and missiles have served as an important deterrent against a full-scale Israeli-led operation against Iran.



The Biden team is confident that Iran only wants to have nukes to keep their regime in power, that it has no designs on Israel or the world. The 300 projectiles against Israel were a sound and light show.



That is, after all, what all those former Prime Ministers, Defense Ministers, Mossad, and Shabak heads who want a sovereign Palestinian state

also think.



So, the Biden team believes, an Israeli-led operation to stop Iran from getting nukes would be both superfluous and dangerous for the world.



We know the truth: If Israel fails to defeat Hamas it will be a broken and lonely country desperate for its future. And in its desperation, the Biden team is certain the Jewish State can thbe forced to accept the "two state solution".



And that is why we are witness now to a "full court press" by the Biden team to prevent Israel from carrying out a successful operation in Rafah.



"US officials tell me that if Israel does mount a major military operation in Rafah, over the administration's objections, President Biden would consider restricting certain arms sales to Israel," Thomas Friedman, Biden's spokespuppet, threatened in The New York Times on Friday.



More threats to come.



And the irony: if we do the right thing and execute the operation, despite all the American threats, our neighbors - including the Saudis - will breathe a sigh of relief that Israel can be relied upon as the leading partner in the coalition to take care of Iran and Iran's allies.



That's because, unlike the Biden team, no one in the neighborhood thinks that Iran wants nukes only to keep their regime in power.







