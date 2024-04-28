European churches - Catholic and Protestant - are committing suicide and Islamization seems to have entered the minds of even the Christian faithful with the irreversibility of the simulacrum. In a continuous coming to terms with the times where everything is negotiable.

Ramadan has been celebrated in the parishes of Italy.

We read from the diocese of Belluno: “The central square like Beirut, Rabat or Algiers. On Saturday 6 April, as soon as sunset fell, many caftans for men and veils on the heads of women for Iftar, the dinner to break the fast during the month of Ramadan, which the Islamic community organized together with the Church”.

And who would have thought of seeing the Ramadan Iftar celebration inside one of England's iconic cathedrals?

That's what happened in Bristol. Iftar is the evening meal consumed by Muslims in the month of Ramadan, celebrated after reciting the salat al-Maghrib prayer. Not a deconsecrated church, but a cathedral founded in 1140.

Indeed, bishops who open cathedral doors at Ramadan should attempt to pray in any mosque, European or Middle Eastern and see what happens to them.

The same in the Holy Trinity Church in Paris. Images that seem edited by artificial intelligence, they are so incredible.

A “space for Muslim prayer” was created in the church of Saint-Sulpice, the second largest church in Paris after Notre Dame, but the most important for worship. Ramadan in the Catholic churches of Lille.

Ramadan in churches in Spain.

The French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, Jewish son of Holocaust survivors, explains in this week's Le Figaro that Christians and Jews share the same destiny in Islamization: "I think that today there is a minority future for Catholicism and even a community of destiny between Jews and Catholics”.

In Holland, Catholics have renamed Lent “Christian Ramadan.”

Dutch Catholic Bishop Tiny Muskens also proposed calling God, “Allah”, to be truly inclusive.

Georgetown University, founded in 1789 and the oldest Catholic university in the United States, has opened a large new mosque on campus. This is a first in a US university.

The Catholic Church of St. Theodore in Cologne financed the Great Mosque of Erdogan.

The clergy is disoriented by Pope Francis with his somewhat empty and one-way ecumenism.

In the United Kingdom, Lord Harries, bishop of the Church of England, has proposed that the next coronation ceremony should open with a reading from the Koran. The head of the Scottish Church allowed the Koran to be read in Glasgow Cathedral. In Sweden there are bishops who propose removing crosses from churches to make room to Islam.

The Catholic diocese of Tours made a donation for the completion of the new Great Mosque, one of the largest in France (3,200 faithful), in the city where Charles Martel stopped the Arab invasion in 732. The weekly Famille Chrétienne revealed that the diocese of Auch also financed the mosque. “The church, patron of mosques?” is the title of the article.

The archdiocese of Bordeaux invited the Catholic faithful to finance the mosque.

There are really crazy people at the top of Western institutions.