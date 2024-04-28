Demonstrators on Saturday night protested media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, The Hill reported.

The dinner was attended by US President Joe Biden, top government officials and journalists who cover them.

The protesters criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and mainstream media’s coverage of the conflict, according to The Hill.

Chants of “Free, free Palestine” and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza could be heard near the Washington Hilton where the dinner took place, according to videos posted on social media.

A group of Palestinian Arab reporters had penned an open letter in April where they urged reporters to boycott the dinner as “an act of solidarity with us — your fellow journalists.”

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an embodiment of media manipulation, trading journalistic ethics for access,” they continued. “For journalists to fraternize at an event with President Biden and Vice President Harris would be to normalize, sanitize, and whitewash the administration’s role in genocide.”