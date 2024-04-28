Palestinian Authority (PA) police officers in uniform, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, were filmed last Friday as they were firing line ammunition 300 meters apart from the Israeli town of Bruchin in Samaria.

The shooting was carried out by the officers during an attempt to catch a suspicious vehicle close to a Jewish town within Area C - which in addition to the danger from the gunfire also constitutes a violation of sovereignty according to the Oslo Accords.

This is not the first time recently that PA authorities violated the agreements by carrying out operations in areas B and C.

Last week, armed Palestinian Authority police officers entered the security zone of the town of Susiya in Mount Hebron. In that incident as well, live gunfire was used, allegedly as part of a pursuit.

Two months ago, in another incident, armed PA police officers were filmed obstructing an IDF operation in the village of Bidiya in Samaria. The incident in the village of Bidiya took place only two kilometers from the Israeli towns of Barkan and Etz Efraim.

The recent increase in such incidents raises concerns among many Israelis in Judea and Samaria who warn of a scenario of betrayal by the PA. The concerns are bolstered by the fact that some of the terrorists in recent attacks - including at Eli, Dolev, and Maaleh Adumim - served in the Palestinian Authority security forces.