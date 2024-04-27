Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli on Saturday night responded to the reports regarding a Egyptian-brokered prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror organization.

In the proposal, Israel for the first time agreed to discuss ending the war in Gaza. The proposal has been sent to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for his response, which is expected in the coming days.

Chikli has announced that he intends to vote against the deal.

"We absolutely must not stop the war, give up on an operation in Rafah, or allow Hamas ground achievements such as the evacuation of the Netzarim corridor," Chikli wrote on X. "I will oppose such a deal. Hamas is under pressure - and this is exactly the time to act."

Sources in the defense echelon estimate that the recently-released videos of hostages are intended to pressure Jerusalem to agree to a deal which will end the war.