Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen previously stated that a deal should only be made if all hostages are released, but on Saturday evening called to approve the proposal despite it being "bad," in his opinion.

"We put forward a very practical proposal for judgment. I know that both the Egyptians and the Qataris are familiar with the details, and I consider it good. This deal is good for the present time and needs to be carried out. I am resolute in my statements this evening that the deal must be executed, and better sooner than later," he said.

Journalist Keren Marciano reminded him that he previously only supported a deal that includes the release of all hostages, and he said, "I spoke of aspirations, and the aspiration is to release everyone. We need to bring them home quickly. We will take what we can now. There are dozens of hostages alive, and whoever can be brought home must be."

Cohen was asked about Minister Smotrich's statement that the Egyptian proposal is "a dangerous surrender and a terrible victory for Hamas," and Cohen replied, "This is disturbing. We have male and female hostages who have been in Hamas captivity for 204 days, undergoing what they are undergoing. We've seen the painful videos where people plead from their hearts to release them. It's true there are villains on the other side and a murderous terrorist organization, but I must say tonight that if - and if Hamas agrees - the deal must be conducted."

"I hereby call on all sitting in the Cabinet: As is said in the Haggadah, every person must see themselves as if they had left Egypt in every generation. Every minister must see themselves as if a family member is in Hamas captivity."

He criticized the progress in the fighting and claimed, "I am not privy to who is involved in the discussions and who opposes invasion of Rafah or not, in reality we see that the big momentum that was in the first three months, defeating the majority of Hamas battalions, suddenly stopped."

"I don't know why that is. I would have expected both the political and military officials to continue to aspire to mitigate Hamas' rule in the Strip. I would have expected IDF also to demand, prepare and plan after the deal to invade Rafah and from there to release what remains of the hostages and completely eliminate Hamas' rule in the Strip."