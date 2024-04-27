The new prisoner swap deal being discussed includes significant compromises on Israel's part, including, for the first time, a willingness to hold discussions regarding ending the war in Gaza, journalist Barak Ravid reported.

Among other things, Hamas is being offered a willingness to fully return Gazans to their homes, the IDF's exit from the corridor which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza, and a willingness to agree to a permanent ceasefire later on.

This is the first time that Israel is expressing a willingness to discuss ending the war in Gaza during the next stages of the negotiations.

According to an Israeli official, the new proposal was put together in cooperation with Egyptian intelligence officials and Israeli negotiations teams, taking into consideration Hamas' position and the terror group's ability to compromise.