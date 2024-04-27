תיעוד פיגוע הדקירה ברמלה דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police on Saturday afternoon published video footage from a suspected Friday stabbing attack in Ramle.

The footage shows a terrorist, a 21-year-old resident of Sa'ad Abu Ganam, chasing a young woman in her 20s, stabbing her in the back while running, and escaping the scene with the knife still in his hand.

The young woman was evacuated in serious condition to Assaf Harofeh Hospital. Her condition later improved and is now considered moderate. The terrorist was eliminated.

Initial investigations show that the young woman, a Jewish woman who does not live in Ramle, was in the city visiting her friend. She was stabbed near Harduf Street.

Her friend's father and brother heard screams and began chasing the terrorist, who attempted to escape. They chased after him for a kilometer, until they reached the area of Ramle's white tower.