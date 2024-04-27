After Hamas released a video showing Keith Siegel for the first time in 204 days of captivity, his family spoke at Saturday night's rally demanding his return.

Keith's wife, Aviva, was held captive by Hamas for 51 days before being released. Speaking with their two daughters Ilan and Shir at the rally, she promised to continue fighting for Keith's return.

"Seeing my father today only emphasizes to all of us how much we must reach a deal as soon as possible and bring everyone home," Ilan Siegel said. "I demand that the leaders of this country watch this video and see their father crying out for help."

Shir Siegel added, "If you watched the video, you saw that my father knows we are all coming to the rally every week and fighting for him and all the captives. Thank you for being with us. We will not stop fighting together."

"Keith, I love you, we will fight until you return," Aviva promised.