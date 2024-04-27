תקיפות צה"ל בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers on Friday identified a Hezbollah terrorist entering a military structure used by the terrorist organization in the area of Kfarkela. IAF fighter jets struck the structure the terrorist entered, in which an additional Hezbollah terrorist was operating.

Also on Friday, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Rihan in southern Lebanon.

On Friday night, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarchouba, and operational infrastructure in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Aalma El Chaeb.

On Saturday evening, the IDF wrote, "A short while ago, the 'Iron Dome' Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area of Manara in northern Israel."

"Moreover, numerous anti-tank missiles launches from Lebanon were identified toward the area of Manara. In response, the IDF struck the sources of fire."

The IDF added: "Earlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Qouzah in southern Lebanon."