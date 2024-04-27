On Friday, IAF aircraft struck a launch site used throughout the war to fire launches toward the city of Ashdod.

On Friday night, IAF aircraft struck a launch site in Khan Yunis used throughout the war to fire launches toward IDF troops and was set up to fire additional launches toward the troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops also identified a terrorist cell in a military structure in central Gaza that was preparing to fire at troops in the area. IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which the cell was operating and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, IAF aircraft, in coordination with IDF ground troops, struck a vehicle in central Gaza in which eight Hamas terrorists were identified.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck over 25 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures in which armed terrorists were operating, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, as well as additional terror infrastructure.