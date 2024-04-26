Assaf Harofeh Hospital on Friday evening provided an update on the 18-year-old who was stabbed in an attack in Ramla earlier in the day.

The hospital said the victim’s condition has stabilized and she is now listed in moderate condition. She was earlier listed in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided the victim with first aid at the scene and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital with a stab wound on her upper body.

The terrorist who carried out the stabbing was eliminated by an armed civilian a short while later.

According to one report, the injured woman managed to say that an Arab stabbed her before she lost consciousness.

The Israel Police stated, "Officers from the Ramla Station have begun an investigation into the circumstances of a stabbing incident in Ramla. From initial reports at the scene, there was only one stabbing victim and the stabber was neutralized. Large police forces are on their way to the scene. The background and circumstances are under investigation. More details to follow."

