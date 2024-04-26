Dr. Noam Arnon, the spokesman of the Jewish community in Hebron, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the way his city is handling the tense period surrounding Pesach.

“This year is quite quiet, but it is the same experience, the same amazing places, and the first Jewish site in the world - the Cave of the Patriarchs, where Jewish history began. There is a feeling of embracing our forefathers.”

Dr. Arnon added that people don't just come to connect to their roots, but to God as well. “It's also about prayer - we pray here, near our fathers and mothers, for the sake of their sons and daughters.”

He said that the community is working with Israeli forces to secure the visitors: “We work together with the Israel Police and IDF. People feel safe and happy to be here. After perhaps five minutes, a feeling of security settles in, and you can carry on connecting with your forefathers.”