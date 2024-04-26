The Biden Administration has backtracked and will not impose sanctions on the IDF's Netzach Yehuda Battalion, ABC News reported this morning (Friday).

According to the report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson explaining that the decision was made in light of Israel's commitment to addressing concerns over human rights violations by the IDF in Judea and Samaria.

According to Blinken, the administration's concerns over alleged human rights violations by the Netzach Yehuda Battalion "will not delay the delivery of any U.S. assistance and Israel will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress."

On Wednesday, Ynet reported that Israeli officials believed that the US would not follow through on its announcement of its intention to impose sanctions on the Netzach Yehuda Battalion. According to that report, the administration was pressured to reverse its decision from all sides of the political spectrum.

Secretary Blinken said on Monday that there would not be an announcement regarding sanctions against the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda Battalion, but told reporters they should “stay tuned.”

Yesterday (Thursday), US Senator Marco Rubio warned that the decision to impose sanctions on the IDF battalion "helps Israel's enemies.

I oppose plans by the Biden Administration to impose sanctions on the commanders and troops of the Netzah Yehuda battalion," Rubio said.

He noted, “This unit has been on the frontline against Hezbollah, which is terrorizing Israelis in Judea and Samaria, and it is now working to dismantle Hamas brigades in Gaza. In the last year, this unit has neutralized more than 30 terrorists, destroyed 69 terrorist structures, including sites used by Hamas to launch rockets at Israeli citizens, and located 3 underground sites in Gaza."

“These impending sanctions are an effort by President Biden to appease Israel’s enemies, including the antisemitic mobs terrorizing college campuses across America. But it will stigmatize the entire IDF and encourage Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime,” Rubio concluded.