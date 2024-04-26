Two Arabs broke into a Jewish-owned farm in Binyamin this morning (Friday) and were caught hiding between two houses on the property.

An ax was found on one of the infiltrators. In addition, it is suspected that the vehicle they arrived in was stolen.

Security forces are searching the area for additional threats.

This is the third time this farm has been infiltrated since the outbreak of the war with Hamas. In the first incident, three Arabs armed with an ax, knives, and a gun broke into the farm three days after the October 7 massacre.