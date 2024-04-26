Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) on Thursday evening blasted the Cabinet decision to allow imprisoned Hamas Nukhba terrorists, who carried out the October 7 massacre, to receive humanitarian visits.

The Cabinet had decided that the terrorists will be visited by two foreign observers and an Israeli judge, who will pass on information about the terrorists' condition.

The decision was made at the behest of the British government, which demanded the right have its representatives visit the terrorists to ensure their humanitarian situation is maintained.

Zohar wrote in response, "The decision to allow visits to the Nukhba terrorists while our hostages are suffering under enemy captivity and do not receive a single visit - is delusional and unacceptable."

He added, "As long as Hamas refuses to allow the Red Cross to visit the hostages - visits to the terrorists must not be allowed at all."