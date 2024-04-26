18-year-old Noga Weiss, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and held there for 50 days before being released as part of a deal in late November, on Thursday evening shared the story of her captivity and of the terrorist who wanted her to marry him and raise his children.

"Their moods changed all the time," Weiss told Channel 12 News about the terrorists who were entrusted with guarding the hostages. "Sometimes they played cards with us and laughed, but then if someone said something that was out of place - one of them suddenly left the room and came back with a gun."

One day she was moved to a new home and the attitude towards her changed. "Suddenly, an Arab woman wearing a hijab enters the house. It takes me a while to realize that the person I am seeing is my mother. I didn't know she was alive and she didn't know I was alive. It wasn't a situation that crossed my mind at all. I was sure I had been left alone."

Weiss soon realized that there was a reason that her mother, Shiri, was brought there. One of the Hamas terrorists brought her because he wanted to get her approval to marry Noga. "He said he wanted us to be united so that she would give him the approval, he actually brought a ring, and told me 'Everyone will be released and you will stay in Gaza - you will marry me and bring me children.' He asked my mother if she approved."

"Then we tried to laugh a fake laugh so they wouldn't shoot us in the head. Until my mother got mad at him and yelled at him and said she disapproves."

Noga said that throughout those days, after the incident, she felt at risk in the company of that terrorist: "He only brought a ring on the 14th day, he stayed with us until the 50th day, and he continued to tell me that I would stay with him in Gaza, even after everyone is freed, and that I will raise his children."