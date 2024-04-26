A man wearing a Hamas shirt entered Brazil’s parliament and freely distributed antisemitic literature, including incitements to violence. In a video of the incident, the man can be seen approaching members of the parliament with his materials, while apparently dressed as a local worker.

Israel’s embassy is planning to protest the incident through diplomatic channels.

Since the beginning of the war, Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has himself taken an anti-Israel stance and has protested the Israeli invasion of Gaza in the strongest of terms. He has accused Israel of genocide, compared it to Nazi Germany, and declared that 12.3 million children had been killed in indiscriminate Israeli bombings.

Israel took exception to the comments, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz commenting, "Anyone who wants to be President should be legally required to know how to count."

Da Silva, a left-wing politician who returned to power recently in a narrow contest against incumbent right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro, nevertheless condemned the October 7th massacre and as a terrorist attack but has since become one of the most vocal opponents of the IDF invasion of Gaza.